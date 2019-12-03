3034 Pasadena Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Act Fast! Perfect 3bed 1 and a half bath in Decatur. - https://tours.virtuance.com/1482737 Check out this charming mid-century modern 3bed 1 1/2 bath home! The Kitchen is lovely and recently renovated. You bring your Fiesta Ware for fun and color. New paint adds to the freshness of the interior and wood floors throughout add a beautiful gleam. This home is convenient to DeKalb School for the Arts and Agnes Scott College.



Should you bring your four legged buddies? Yes you should! They can play in the large yard. We are pet friendly, and have no breed or size restrictions. We do charge a pet deposit and the monthly rent goes up $25 per pet.

For more info contact Shay, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1128047?source=marketing



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, NO outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1225.00 your take home pay must be $3,675.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



(RLNE4086564)