2944 CATALINA DRIVE

Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727
This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities. This is a single bedroom for rent inside of the home with roommates!
The property has a large fenced backyard with existing roommates and two sweet dogs in place. Living room is furnished already and kitchen has the majority of supplies, spices, and kitchenware required. The home has a security system, wifi, and a beautiful deck with chairs. Utilities are billed separately.
