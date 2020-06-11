All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 2944 CATALINA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2944 CATALINA DRIVE

2944 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727

This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities. This is a single bedroom for rent inside of the home with roommates!

The property has a large fenced backyard with existing roommates and two sweet dogs in place. Living room is furnished already and kitchen has the majority of supplies, spices, and kitchenware required. The home has a security system, wifi, and a beautiful deck with chairs. Utilities are billed separately.

Visit:
NajmHomes.com

Video Walkthrough:
https://youtu.be/HWVsd_FMqx4

Please feel free to reach out to me with inquiries (Sinan N 201-503-6256)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125727
Property Id 125727

(RLNE5780502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have any available units?
2944 CATALINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have?
Some of 2944 CATALINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 CATALINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2944 CATALINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 CATALINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 CATALINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 CATALINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College