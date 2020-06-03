2933 Laguna Rd

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Renovated Brick Ranch Home - Belvedere Park -Self-Showings Available - Due to recent developments of CORID-19, we are offering Self-Showings for this property.



RENOVATION IN HOT BELVEDERE PARK!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths nestled on quiet, desirable street in Decatur.

Home features all new windows, flooring, stainless steel appliances and more! Completely remastered kitchen with plenty of natural light. Master suite separate from the other bedrooms



Close proximity to parks, major roads/285/downtown Decatur & Atlanta.



*Stage Furniture and Appliances in Photos*



