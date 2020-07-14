2911 Belvedere Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen. New roof and new heating & air system. Furniture, alarm and washer & dryer are negotiable. Rent includes trash & recycling services. Nice & level front yard and fenced-in backyard with patio. Pet is negotiable. Minutes to downtown Decatur and midtown attractions, I-285 and I-20. More pictures coming. Great home for students or nurses to share. Agent/owner.