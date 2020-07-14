All apartments in Belvedere Park
Belvedere Park, GA
2911 Belvedere Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

2911 Belvedere Lane

2911 Belvedere Lane
Belvedere Park
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen. New roof and new heating & air system. Furniture, alarm and washer & dryer are negotiable. Rent includes trash & recycling services. Nice & level front yard and fenced-in backyard with patio. Pet is negotiable. Minutes to downtown Decatur and midtown attractions, I-285 and I-20. More pictures coming. Great home for students or nurses to share. Agent/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have any available units?
2911 Belvedere Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2911 Belvedere Lane have?
Some of 2911 Belvedere Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 Belvedere Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Belvedere Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Belvedere Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Belvedere Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Belvedere Lane offers parking.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 Belvedere Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have a pool?
No, 2911 Belvedere Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have accessible units?
No, 2911 Belvedere Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Belvedere Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Belvedere Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Belvedere Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
