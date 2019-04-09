All apartments in Belvedere Park
2652 White Oak Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2652 White Oak Drive

2652 White Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2652 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine Craftsman - Short Commute to CDC/Emory/Agnes Scott! - This is not your average rental home. Every detail has been considered. Craftsman woodwork, gorgeous floors, great layout, amazing master with a huge deck/balcony, ample closet space, adorable fenced in back yard for your small dog complete with doggy door, dog house and the cutest little separate dog area so your pup and sunbathe in style! Partially finished basement for tons of storage or a work out/hobby area. Garage/driveway can only accommodate 2 small cars. All appliances included. Lawncare included. Security system included. Minimum 12 month lease. Spoiled small dogs under 35 lbs considered with proof of alter and additional deposit. 1 month deposit with approved application. Sorry no vouchers. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!

(RLNE4814936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 White Oak Drive have any available units?
2652 White Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2652 White Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2652 White Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 White Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 White Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2652 White Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 White Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2652 White Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2652 White Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 White Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2652 White Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2652 White Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
