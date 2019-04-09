2652 White Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine Craftsman - Short Commute to CDC/Emory/Agnes Scott! - This is not your average rental home. Every detail has been considered. Craftsman woodwork, gorgeous floors, great layout, amazing master with a huge deck/balcony, ample closet space, adorable fenced in back yard for your small dog complete with doggy door, dog house and the cutest little separate dog area so your pup and sunbathe in style! Partially finished basement for tons of storage or a work out/hobby area. Garage/driveway can only accommodate 2 small cars. All appliances included. Lawncare included. Security system included. Minimum 12 month lease. Spoiled small dogs under 35 lbs considered with proof of alter and additional deposit. 1 month deposit with approved application. Sorry no vouchers. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call/text us to set up a showing at 404-910-8760!



(RLNE4814936)