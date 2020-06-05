2569 Dusty Lane

Amenities
3BD/2Bth unit with spacious rooms. Fresh paint throughout house. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Very private and secluded on top of a hill. Personal washer/dryer included in shared basement space.Gas and electric. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.
We do not advertise on Craigslist.
Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com
Exclusively marketed by:
HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com
Exclusively marketed by HNN Atlanta Inc. 404-464-8087
1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B, Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.