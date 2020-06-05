All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:50 PM

2569 Dusty Lane

2569 Dusty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2569 Dusty Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BD/2Bth unit with spacious rooms. Fresh paint throughout house. Great Deck/Front Porch Area. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Very private and secluded on top of a hill. Personal washer/dryer included in shared basement space.Gas and electric. All utilities paid by tenant. All showings through www.rently.com. Please allow a minimum of 48 hours for showing approval.

We do not advertise on Craigslist.

Self Touring Option @ www.rently.com

Exclusively marketed by:

HNN Atlanta Inc.
404-464-8087
1518 Monroe Drive
Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Exclusively marketed by HNN Atlanta Inc. 404-464-8087
1531 Piedmont Rd. Suite B, Atlanta GA 30324
www.hnnatlanta.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2569 Dusty Lane have any available units?
2569 Dusty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2569 Dusty Lane have?
Some of 2569 Dusty Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2569 Dusty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2569 Dusty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2569 Dusty Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2569 Dusty Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane offer parking?
No, 2569 Dusty Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2569 Dusty Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane have a pool?
No, 2569 Dusty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2569 Dusty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2569 Dusty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2569 Dusty Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2569 Dusty Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

