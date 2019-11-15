All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1793 Old Hickory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1793 Old Hickory Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

1793 Old Hickory Street

1793 Old Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1793 Old Hickory Street, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath home for rent in DECATUR, GA.

Amenities include:

- Large Bedrooms
- Separate Laundry Room
- Separate Dining Room
- Great Neighborhood
- Nice Fenced Yard

Rent is $750 per month with a $750 deposit.

Bad credit or no credit is no problem. All you need is a steady source of income, good rental history and no evictions in the past 3 years

***FOR SHOWINGS***

rently.com/properties/488602?source=marketing

We are not accepting Section 8 at this time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have any available units?
1793 Old Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1793 Old Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1793 Old Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 Old Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street offer parking?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not offer parking.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1793 Old Hickory Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1793 Old Hickory Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 2 BedroomsBelvedere Park Apartments with Garage
Belvedere Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelvedere Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belvedere Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College