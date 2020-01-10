1743 Thomas Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous Decatur Home! Thoughtfully renovated throughout, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & DREAMY KITCHEN! upgraded Kitchen!! Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Designer Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Pendant Lighting, Low Profile Dishwasher!!! Also features; beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Luxury Designed Bathrooms, Bonus Room for Office/Bedroom, Beautiful Deck off Kitchen, Large Backyard, perfect for Entertaining! Neighborhood is a Commuter's Dream. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: https://sites.google.com/renterswarehouse.com/rwa-application-instructions/home Requirements: Excellent Rental History - No $ Owed for Prior Rentals, No Rent Court Filings/Evictions, No Open Bankruptcy, Monthly Net Income - 3x what Property is Listed At. Possibly Pet Friendly - Inquire. If you Pre-Qualify to Lease this Property, call today to schedule your tour! 404-609-0144