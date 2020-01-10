All apartments in Belvedere Park
1743 Thomas Ter

1743 Thomas Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1743 Thomas Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Decatur Home! Thoughtfully renovated throughout, featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms & DREAMY KITCHEN! upgraded Kitchen!! Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter tops, Designer Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Pendant Lighting, Low Profile Dishwasher!!! Also features; beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Luxury Designed Bathrooms, Bonus Room for Office/Bedroom, Beautiful Deck off Kitchen, Large Backyard, perfect for Entertaining! Neighborhood is a Commuter's Dream. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: https://sites.google.com/renterswarehouse.com/rwa-application-instructions/home Requirements: Excellent Rental History - No $ Owed for Prior Rentals, No Rent Court Filings/Evictions, No Open Bankruptcy, Monthly Net Income - 3x what Property is Listed At. Possibly Pet Friendly - Inquire. If you Pre-Qualify to Lease this Property, call today to schedule your tour! 404-609-0144

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Thomas Ter have any available units?
1743 Thomas Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1743 Thomas Ter have?
Some of 1743 Thomas Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Thomas Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Thomas Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Thomas Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 Thomas Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter offer parking?
No, 1743 Thomas Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Thomas Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter have a pool?
No, 1743 Thomas Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter have accessible units?
No, 1743 Thomas Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Thomas Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Thomas Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Thomas Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
