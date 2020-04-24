All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1728 W Austin Rd

1728 West Austin Road · No Longer Available
Location

1728 West Austin Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House For Rent - Property Id: 244672

**AVAILABLE NOW** Call Celia Jones 770-875-8394. Beautiful newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bath in the Decatur area! Enjoy entertaining your friends and family in your newly updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. When the weather is nice, take the entertaining outside in this large backyard. Hurry in and lease this one today, it will not last long

Renters Insurance is Required** Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations.

APPLY HERE: applications@excaliburhomes.com

PLEASE REFERENCE MY NAME ON APPLICATION: CELIA JONES

Thank You!
Celia Jones
770-875-8394
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244672
Property Id 244672

(RLNE5646983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 W Austin Rd have any available units?
1728 W Austin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1728 W Austin Rd have?
Some of 1728 W Austin Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 W Austin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1728 W Austin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 W Austin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 W Austin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd offer parking?
No, 1728 W Austin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 W Austin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd have a pool?
No, 1728 W Austin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd have accessible units?
No, 1728 W Austin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 W Austin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 W Austin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 W Austin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

