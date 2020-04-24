1728 W Austin Rd

Amenities
House For Rent - Property Id: 244672
**AVAILABLE NOW** Call Celia Jones 770-875-8394. Beautiful newly updated 4 bedroom 2 bath in the Decatur area! Enjoy entertaining your friends and family in your newly updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. When the weather is nice, take the entertaining outside in this large backyard. Hurry in and lease this one today, it will not last long
Renters Insurance is Required** Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Tenant/applicant to rely on their own investigations.
APPLY HERE: applications@excaliburhomes.com
PLEASE REFERENCE MY NAME ON APPLICATION: CELIA JONES
Thank You!
Celia Jones
770-875-8394
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244672
