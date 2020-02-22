All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1707 San Gabriel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1707 San Gabriel Avenue

1707 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1707 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing Recently Renovated Ranch. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath w/ many upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless steel, granite countertops, designer backsplash, and a center island! Spacious Master suite w/ brand new bathroom offering Frameless Shower, double vanity, granite counters and walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Relax and unwind in the screened-in back porch or open deck overlooking a private and fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided for tenants use. ALL NEW electrical, plumbing, Roof, Windows, Doors, HVAC System, and enjoy the Hospital quality air with a UV light filter system! Don't miss out on these beautiful renovations! House is located in the Priority zone for the Museum School and Walking Distance to Wadsworth Magnet School! SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY CALL 404-800-3130 Agent: Krystle Alexander

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have any available units?
1707 San Gabriel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have?
Some of 1707 San Gabriel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 San Gabriel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 San Gabriel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 San Gabriel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 San Gabriel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 San Gabriel Avenue has units with air conditioning.

