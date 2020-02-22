1707 San Gabriel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing Recently Renovated Ranch. Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath w/ many upgrades! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/ Stainless steel, granite countertops, designer backsplash, and a center island! Spacious Master suite w/ brand new bathroom offering Frameless Shower, double vanity, granite counters and walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Relax and unwind in the screened-in back porch or open deck overlooking a private and fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided for tenants use. ALL NEW electrical, plumbing, Roof, Windows, Doors, HVAC System, and enjoy the Hospital quality air with a UV light filter system! Don't miss out on these beautiful renovations! House is located in the Priority zone for the Museum School and Walking Distance to Wadsworth Magnet School! SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING TODAY CALL 404-800-3130 Agent: Krystle Alexander