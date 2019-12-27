All apartments in Belvedere Park
1688 San Gabriel Ave

1688 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1688 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make your next move to this charming three bedroom home today. This place has everything that you've been searching for. Some features include kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hookup, closet space, and more. Call for more information. Conveniently located one minute from I-20 and I-285, MARTA Bus Stop nearby. Distance with easy access to Downtown, and local shopping and restaurants are down the street. Energy efficient appliances, AC, ceiling fans, and more. Please call for your personalized tour today at show contact info 678-732-6338! 1688 San Gabriel Ave Decatur, GA 30032-3542 $50.00 Application Fee $1000.00 Deposit! Pet fee may apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have any available units?
1688 San Gabriel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have?
Some of 1688 San Gabriel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 San Gabriel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1688 San Gabriel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 San Gabriel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1688 San Gabriel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1688 San Gabriel Ave offers parking.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 San Gabriel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have a pool?
No, 1688 San Gabriel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1688 San Gabriel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 San Gabriel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1688 San Gabriel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1688 San Gabriel Ave has units with air conditioning.

