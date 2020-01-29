1677 San Gabriel Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

$1,025 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house in your neighborhood with great amenities(s)1

AVAILABLE NOW!

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1072023/1677

Celia | LEO

678-685-9932

678-379-9224( Call or Text Agent)

Beautiful house in great Decatur location. This lovely ranch style house has hardwood floors. Full brick home with fenced in backyard.

Beautiful kitchen with big cabinets.

Washer/Dryer included.

Pet Fee varies based on the number of pets. (starting at $150)

Contact us to schedule a showing.