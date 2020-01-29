All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated January 29 2020

1677 San Gabriel Avenue

1677 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1677 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,025 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house in your neighborhood with great amenities(s)1
.
.
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1072023/1677
.
Celia | LEO
678-685-9932
678-379-9224( Call or Text Agent)
.
Beautiful house in great Decatur location. This lovely ranch style house has hardwood floors. Full brick home with fenced in backyard.
Beautiful kitchen with big cabinets.
Washer/Dryer included.
.
Pet Fee varies based on the number of pets. (starting at $150)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have any available units?
1677 San Gabriel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1677 San Gabriel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1677 San Gabriel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 San Gabriel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue offer parking?
No, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have a pool?
No, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 San Gabriel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1677 San Gabriel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

