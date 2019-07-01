1564 Columbia Drive

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for Section 8 applicants)



Adorable three bedroom ranch, completely just minutes from I-20, shopping, schools, and more! This home has lots of charm with lots of natural light with a unique floorplan. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Eat-in kitchen with appliances and Breakfast bar. Family room with huge picture window. Master on the main plus two secondary bedrooms OR a bonus room, (the 3rd bedroom can be a bonus room) and a full bath. Everyone will enjoy the big level backyard.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1949



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1000

