Belvedere Park, GA
1564 Columbia Drive
1564 Columbia Drive

Location

1564 Columbia Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for Section 8 applicants)

Adorable three bedroom ranch, completely just minutes from I-20, shopping, schools, and more! This home has lots of charm with lots of natural light with a unique floorplan. Hardwood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Eat-in kitchen with appliances and Breakfast bar. Family room with huge picture window. Master on the main plus two secondary bedrooms OR a bonus room, (the 3rd bedroom can be a bonus room) and a full bath. Everyone will enjoy the big level backyard.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1949

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Columbia Drive have any available units?
1564 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1564 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive offer parking?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
