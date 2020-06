Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets playground microwave range refrigerator

Exquisite rebuilt home near Oakhurst Village and Dearborn Park. Two levels ofperfection. Dreamy kitchen and gorgeous large baths; large private fenced backyard. Master suite with top finishes and huge walk-in closet; other bedroom on main could be an office. First week of May occupancy.Dearborn Park playground and Trail right around the corner. 2 miles to Downtown Decatur & Superconvenient to CDC, Emory, Atlanta.