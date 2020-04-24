Rent Calculator
1429 David Circle
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM
1429 David Circle
1429 David Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1429 David Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW**Charmingly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur! Beautifully done renovations ready for immediate move-in.
1 month free with 13 month lease, renters insurance is required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1429 David Circle have any available units?
1429 David Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 1429 David Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1429 David Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 David Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1429 David Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 1429 David Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1429 David Circle offers parking.
Does 1429 David Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 David Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 David Circle have a pool?
No, 1429 David Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1429 David Circle have accessible units?
No, 1429 David Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 David Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 David Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 David Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 David Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
