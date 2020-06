Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable 2bdr/2bth home fully renovated in highly sought after in-town Decatur location! Gorgeous rustic flooring, custom multimedia built ins shelves, newer roof, new windows and much more. Oversized back yard to be transformed into your own retreat with endless possibilities. Located at a well-established neighborhood convenient to shopping, restaurants and parks. Easy access to I-20 minuets from Atlanta!