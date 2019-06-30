1343 Carter Road

Amenities

Just 2 miles to the Decatur Square! This Midway Woods home on a large lot will surprise you with space. HUGE family room w/wood burning fireplace, tall ceilings & hardwood floors. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen plus a separate dining room. Large master suite w/double vanities, separate shower & soaking tub; 2 secondary bedrooms with full bath. PLUS, a spacious bonus/den/office with half bath opens to back deck & fenced yard. Relax on the front porch w/2 swings. Small pet condsidered w/additional, non-refundable pet fee. Washer/dryer included.