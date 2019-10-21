All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1326 Conway Road

1326 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Conway Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Located in the heart of Decatur, this brand new construction beauty has it all to make it a dream home! The largest and finest home on the block, boasts top of the lines finishes with two master bedroom suites, two private decks on two levels, walk-in closets in every room and a chefs kitchen. Extremely close to Emory, CDC and affiliated institutions and downtown Decatur, this house gives a perfect opportunity to balance work and life. Final construction touches to be finished in 2 weeks.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/decatur-ga?lid=12366901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4990807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Conway Road have any available units?
1326 Conway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1326 Conway Road have?
Some of 1326 Conway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Conway Road currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Conway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Conway Road pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Conway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1326 Conway Road offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Conway Road offers parking.
Does 1326 Conway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 Conway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Conway Road have a pool?
No, 1326 Conway Road does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Conway Road have accessible units?
No, 1326 Conway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Conway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Conway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Conway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Conway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
