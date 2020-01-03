All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

1324 Thomas Road

1324 Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Thomas Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Formal living room with hardwoods
Sunroom with built in shelves is perfect for an office
Granite kitchen with white appliances, incredible counterspace
Master bedroom suite with private bath
Screened in porch with tiled floor
2 decks plus firepit area perfect for outdoor entertaining
2 car garage
Located on quiet dead end street
Neighborhood surrounded by 8 acres of private woods, amazing setting in the middle of the city!
Easy access to The Waldorf School, Decatur Restaurants, and Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Thomas Road have any available units?
1324 Thomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1324 Thomas Road have?
Some of 1324 Thomas Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Thomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1324 Thomas Road offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Thomas Road offers parking.
Does 1324 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Thomas Road have a pool?
No, 1324 Thomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 1324 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Thomas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 Thomas Road has units with air conditioning.

