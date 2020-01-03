1324 Thomas Road

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Formal living room with hardwoods
Sunroom with built in shelves is perfect for an office
Granite kitchen with white appliances, incredible counterspace
Master bedroom suite with private bath
Screened in porch with tiled floor
2 decks plus firepit area perfect for outdoor entertaining
2 car garage
Located on quiet dead end street
Neighborhood surrounded by 8 acres of private woods, amazing setting in the middle of the city!
Easy access to The Waldorf School, Decatur Restaurants, and Shopping