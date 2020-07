Amenities

For rent, is a room in my home in Decatur, GA. The room is fully furnished with a queen bed, plenty of storage, a desk, laptop computer (in home use only), private in-suite bathroom, bay window, two closets, and 42" smart tv. All utilities are included, which are comprised of electricity, air conditioning, heat, water, gas, and fiber optic high speed internet. Hulu and Netflix are also included inside the home.