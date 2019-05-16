1221 Oldfield Road

Amenities

Rare 4BD 2/BA historic brick bungalow for Rent on the best street in Midway/Winnona Park! Beautifully renovated home on a level .4-acre lot. Open, light filled floor plan w/ oversized living rm, formal dining rm, & kitchen open to Sunrm w/ beautiful views of the private backyard. Hardwood floors on main. Huge rear screened porch. New paint throughout, new roof, new HVAC systems, new water heater, new carpet, updated bathrooms & big updated kitchen w/ new appliances & breakfast bar, 1 car carport, huge laundry/utility rm, storage shed. Tons of storage throughout home!