Last updated May 16 2019

Location

1221 Oldfield Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30030
Midway Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Rare 4BD 2/BA historic brick bungalow for Rent on the best street in Midway/Winnona Park! Beautifully renovated home on a level .4-acre lot. Open, light filled floor plan w/ oversized living rm, formal dining rm, & kitchen open to Sunrm w/ beautiful views of the private backyard. Hardwood floors on main. Huge rear screened porch. New paint throughout, new roof, new HVAC systems, new water heater, new carpet, updated bathrooms & big updated kitchen w/ new appliances & breakfast bar, 1 car carport, huge laundry/utility rm, storage shed. Tons of storage throughout home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Oldfield Road have any available units?
1221 Oldfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1221 Oldfield Road have?
Some of 1221 Oldfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Oldfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Oldfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Oldfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Oldfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Oldfield Road offers parking.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Oldfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road have a pool?
No, 1221 Oldfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road have accessible units?
No, 1221 Oldfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Oldfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Oldfield Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1221 Oldfield Road has units with air conditioning.
