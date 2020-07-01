63 COTTAGE Walk NW

Amenities

$1750 for one year lease, $1650 for two or more year lease. Available December 1st. Sought after Four Seasons subdivision in Cartersville. Great access to shopping, hospital, hwys 75, 41, 411, 20. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms -fenced yard, open concept floor plan -all stainless steel kitchen appliances included - large kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and large island, pantry and butler's pantry -includes all amenities- large pool and pavilion, large clubhouse, fitness center and playground. -HOA dues and lawn treatments -owner/agent