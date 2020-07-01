All apartments in Bartow County
63 COTTAGE Walk NW
63 COTTAGE Walk NW

63 Cottage Walk NW · No Longer Available
Location

63 Cottage Walk NW, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
$1750 for one year lease, $1650 for two or more year lease. Available December 1st. Sought after Four Seasons subdivision in Cartersville. Great access to shopping, hospital, hwys 75, 41, 411, 20. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms -fenced yard, open concept floor plan -all stainless steel kitchen appliances included - large kitchen with white cabinets, granite, and large island, pantry and butler's pantry -includes all amenities- large pool and pavilion, large clubhouse, fitness center and playground. -HOA dues and lawn treatments -owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

