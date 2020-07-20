4911 Cedar St

Amenities

ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents gain private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet trails, and gazebo. Home features all NEW of the following: hardwood flooring throughout, Kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, appliances, lighting, master suite with tray ceiling and chandelier fixture, his and her vanity, soaker tub and separate shower, walk in closets, separate laundry, private parking, and much more! This exclusive community is conveniently located just one mile from Downtown Acworth for shopping and dining. Add your rocking chairs to the front porch and come live at the lake! For more information, visit www.allatoonavillage.com. Pets welcome with approval. Landscape included with monthly rent. Residents pay water and electric.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.