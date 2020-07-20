All apartments in Bartow County
4911 Cedar St
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:53 PM

4911 Cedar St

4911 Cedar St SE · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents gain private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet trails, and gazebo. Home features all NEW of the following: hardwood flooring throughout, Kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, appliances, lighting, master suite with tray ceiling and chandelier fixture, his and her vanity, soaker tub and separate shower, walk in closets, separate laundry, private parking, and much more! This exclusive community is conveniently located just one mile from Downtown Acworth for shopping and dining. Add your rocking chairs to the front porch and come live at the lake! For more information, visit www.allatoonavillage.com. Pets welcome with approval. Landscape included with monthly rent. Residents pay water and electric.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Cedar St have any available units?
4911 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 4911 Cedar St have?
Some of 4911 Cedar St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Cedar St offers parking.
Does 4911 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 4911 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 4911 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.
