Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 24 Centerport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
24 Centerport Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24 Centerport Drive
24 Centerport Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24 Centerport Dr, Bartow County, GA 30184
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Centerport Drive have any available units?
24 Centerport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bartow County, GA
.
Is 24 Centerport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Centerport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Centerport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Centerport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bartow County
.
Does 24 Centerport Drive offer parking?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 24 Centerport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Centerport Drive have a pool?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24 Centerport Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Centerport Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Centerport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Centerport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Chattanooga, TN
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Cartersville, GA
Acworth, GA
Rome, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Dallas, GA
Hiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Mableton, GA
Austell, GA
Milton, GA
Vinings, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Douglasville, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
Doraville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College