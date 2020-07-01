All apartments in Bartow County
Bartow County, GA
12 Everett Cir
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

12 Everett Cir

12 Everette Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12 Everette Circle, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths- Cartersville - NEW home with a two-car garage! The main floor includes a family room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Additionally, upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a master suite with a private bath and walk in closet.

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4149363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Everett Cir have any available units?
12 Everett Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 12 Everett Cir have?
Some of 12 Everett Cir's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Everett Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12 Everett Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Everett Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12 Everett Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 12 Everett Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12 Everett Cir offers parking.
Does 12 Everett Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Everett Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Everett Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12 Everett Cir has a pool.
Does 12 Everett Cir have accessible units?
No, 12 Everett Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Everett Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Everett Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Everett Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Everett Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
