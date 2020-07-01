12 Everett Cir

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths- Cartersville - NEW home with a two-car garage! The main floor includes a family room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Additionally, upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a master suite with a private bath and walk in closet.



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



$40 Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4149363)