687 Stratford Green

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This charming townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths has 2 french doors, one from the living room going out to a large deck and the other from the full finished basement going out to a patio. With a large bonus room and workshop in the basement, there is also parking right in front. This is a no pet, no smoking, and no previous eviction home. To apply, pay the $60 nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link. Be sure to include your CURRENT and PREVIOUS landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit, criminal, sex offender, and eviction background via a 3rd party. Upon approved, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. Once you move in, the reservation fee can be used for your security deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.