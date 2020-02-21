All apartments in Avondale Estates
687 Stratford Green
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

687 Stratford Green

687 Stratford Green · No Longer Available
Location

687 Stratford Green, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This charming townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths has 2 french doors, one from the living room going out to a large deck and the other from the full finished basement going out to a patio. With a large bonus room and workshop in the basement, there is also parking right in front. This is a no pet, no smoking, and no previous eviction home. To apply, pay the $60 nonrefundable application fee and complete the online application at the link. Be sure to include your CURRENT and PREVIOUS landlord and employment contact information to make verification as quick as possible. As part of the process, we will run your credit, criminal, sex offender, and eviction background via a 3rd party. Upon approved, you will need to pay the reservation fee to take the property off market and hold it until you move in. Once you move in, the reservation fee can be used for your security deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 Stratford Green have any available units?
687 Stratford Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
Is 687 Stratford Green currently offering any rent specials?
687 Stratford Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 Stratford Green pet-friendly?
No, 687 Stratford Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 687 Stratford Green offer parking?
Yes, 687 Stratford Green offers parking.
Does 687 Stratford Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 Stratford Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 Stratford Green have a pool?
No, 687 Stratford Green does not have a pool.
Does 687 Stratford Green have accessible units?
No, 687 Stratford Green does not have accessible units.
Does 687 Stratford Green have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 Stratford Green does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 Stratford Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 Stratford Green does not have units with air conditioning.

