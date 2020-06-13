All apartments in Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates, GA
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way

Location

666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green. This home has new kitchen appliances and a new deck overlooking an airy backyard. This property is conveniently located near MARTA, The Beltline, and trendy downtown Decatur with its quaint shops and restaurants.

from north of Atlanta: Follow I-85 S to I-285 E to GA-10 W in DeKalb County. Take exit 41 from I-285 E, continue on GA-10 W. Drive to Stratford Green Way in Avondale Estates.

GAMLS: 877219
FMLS: 6715564

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Stratford Green Way have any available units?
666 Stratford Green Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 666 Stratford Green Way have?
Some of 666 Stratford Green Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Stratford Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
666 Stratford Green Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Stratford Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way offer parking?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way does not offer parking.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way have a pool?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way have accessible units?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Stratford Green Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 Stratford Green Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 666 Stratford Green Way has units with air conditioning.
