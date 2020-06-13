666 Stratford Green Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green. This home has new kitchen appliances and a new deck overlooking an airy backyard. This property is conveniently located near MARTA, The Beltline, and trendy downtown Decatur with its quaint shops and restaurants.



from north of Atlanta: Follow I-85 S to I-285 E to GA-10 W in DeKalb County. Take exit 41 from I-285 E, continue on GA-10 W. Drive to Stratford Green Way in Avondale Estates.



GAMLS: 877219

FMLS: 6715564



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745108)