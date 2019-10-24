All apartments in Avondale Estates
51 Devon Lane

Location

51 Devon Lane, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed/ 2 Ba w/ Pool and Tennis Courts in Avondale Estates! - OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, October 12th
12:00-2:00

Not only does this property provide easy access to I-20 and I-285, but its location is also mere minutes from countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment such as Decatur Square, Glenlake Park, Avondale Towne Cinema, Wild Heaven Brewery, Savage Pizza, My Parents Basement, Lake Avondale, Rising Sun, and Arepa Mia to name a few.

This property also features hardwoods throughout, a gas fireplace, a kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinet space, separate dining room, to spacious bedrooms, hall bath with updated vanity, A master bath with hey beautifully tiled walk in shower, ceiling fans throughout, a screened in porch with storage, tennis courts, and a community pool.

(RLNE5192489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Devon Lane have any available units?
51 Devon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 51 Devon Lane have?
Some of 51 Devon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Devon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Devon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Devon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Devon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 51 Devon Lane offer parking?
No, 51 Devon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 51 Devon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Devon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Devon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 51 Devon Lane has a pool.
Does 51 Devon Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Devon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Devon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Devon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Devon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Devon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

