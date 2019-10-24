51 Devon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2 Bed/ 2 Ba w/ Pool and Tennis Courts in Avondale Estates! - OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, October 12th

12:00-2:00



Not only does this property provide easy access to I-20 and I-285, but its location is also mere minutes from countless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment such as Decatur Square, Glenlake Park, Avondale Towne Cinema, Wild Heaven Brewery, Savage Pizza, My Parents Basement, Lake Avondale, Rising Sun, and Arepa Mia to name a few.



This property also features hardwoods throughout, a gas fireplace, a kitchen with pantry and plenty of cabinet space, separate dining room, to spacious bedrooms, hall bath with updated vanity, A master bath with hey beautifully tiled walk in shower, ceiling fans throughout, a screened in porch with storage, tennis courts, and a community pool.



(RLNE5192489)