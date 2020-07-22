Apartment List
481 Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Avondale Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afte... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3291 Wiltshire Drive
3291 Wiltshire Drive, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2135 sqft
Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level.

1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
149 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,358
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
95 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.

1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.

1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature

1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
948 Sycamore Drive
948 Sycamore Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1378 sqft
CHARMING DECATUR BRICK COTTAGE WITH GREAT HARDWOODS, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, COZY SCREEN PORCH, LARGE FENCED LEVEL BACKYARDS. BATHROOM RENOVATIONS, KITCHEN RENOVATIONS, 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER DRYER PLUS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 Unit Available
Midway Woods
1343 Carter Rd
1343 Carter Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Just 2 miles to the Decatur Square! This Midway Woods / Decatur home will surprise you with space! HUGE family room with wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen plus a separate dining room.

1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Beautifully updated with new paint, newly polished hardwood floor.

1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.

1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
6 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,341
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
5 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
4 Units Available
Druid Hills
LullWater Apartments
1527 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
One & Two Bedroom Apartments just footsteps away from Emory Village, Emory University, CDC and City of Decatur. Contact us for more information or to schedule an appointment and one of our agents will be happy to meet you and provide a tour.
68 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
32 Units Available
Medlock Park
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
17 Units Available
Panthersville
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
34 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
44 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Avondale Estates, GA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Avondale Estates offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Avondale Estates. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Avondale Estates can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

