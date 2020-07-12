Apartment List
/
GA
/
avondale estates
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avondale Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3 Reese Way
3 Reese Way, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3291 Wiltshire Drive
3291 Wiltshire Drive, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2135 sqft
Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
32 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Decatur Heights
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
98 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Winnona Park Historic District
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere
3234 Bluebird Lane
3234 Bluebird Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1253 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Glennwood Estates
265 Mount Vernon Drive
265 Mount Vernon Drive, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2775 sqft
Award Winning City of Decatur Schools with best fenced backyard for pets.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2980 Laguna Drive
2980 Laguna Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Results within 5 miles of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
57 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avondale Estates, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avondale Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Avondale Estates 3 BedroomsAvondale Estates Accessible ApartmentsAvondale Estates Apartments with Balcony
Avondale Estates Apartments with GarageAvondale Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Estates Apartments with Parking
Avondale Estates Apartments with Washer-DryerAvondale Estates Dog Friendly ApartmentsAvondale Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College