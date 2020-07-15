Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:20 PM

347 Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA with garages

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3 Reese Way
3 Reese Way, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1678 sqft
Sought-after Historical City of Avondale location! Walk to Tudor Village or community lake on sidewalk lined roads. Open floor plan. Wood floors on main! Eat-in, roomy kitchen w/island, stainless steel appl & granite countertops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
3291 Wiltshire Drive
3291 Wiltshire Drive, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2135 sqft
Welcome home to Avondale Estates! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath rental is available for move-in asap. Enjoy the living room, separate dining room, open eat-in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
23 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
156 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
96 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2980 Laguna Drive
2980 Laguna Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
Medlock Park
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
Green Hills
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
44 Units Available
Medlock Park
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Northlake
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
8 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
One K
1000 Gables Way, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in the Briarcliff Heights neighborhood. Close to many shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Apartments feature chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool, business center and 24-hour wellness center located on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
38 Units Available
Edgewood
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
25 Units Available
Northlake
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
$1,158
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
14 Units Available
Woodland Hills
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1312 sqft
With easy access to I-85 and close to shopping malls, Little Five Points and Fox Theatre, this apartment community shines with walk-in closets, fireplaces and sunrooms. Pet owners will love the fenced-in bark park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
Woodland Hills
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1690 sqft
Spacious layouts with private garages in an oasis-like setting. Gourmet kitchens with breakfast nooks, fireplaces in select units. Ample storage with walk-in closets. Swimming pool and dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Avondale Estates, GA

Avondale Estates apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

