/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
297 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
16 Kingstone Road
16 Kingstone Road, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2276 sqft
Charming original 1949 classic Avondale with easy walkability to Lake Avondale, the Bird Sanctuary, the swim/tennis center, community park, and cute downtown Avondale shops and restaurants. Hardwoods on main with carpeting upstairs and in sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1410 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3115 Robin Rd
3115 Robin Road, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3115 Robin Rd Available 06/19/20 Decatur Remodel - Beautiful fully remodel 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All new appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Quiet Neighborhood and fenced in private backyard and ready for you to entertain.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
628 Farrar Ct
628 Farrar Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 628 Farrar Ct in DeKalb County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1419 David Circle
1419 David Circle, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1273 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3444 Orchard Circle
3444 Orchard Circle, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1145 Canal Street
1145 Canal Street, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
3011 Belvedere Lane
3011 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1068 Longshore Drive
1068 Longshore Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3173 Canary Court
3173 Canary Court, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1025 sqft
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2980 Laguna Drive
2980 Laguna Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2913 Santa Monica Drive
2913 Santa Monica Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
1624 Linda Drive
1624 Linda Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1192 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2881 Monterey Drive
2881 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1614 sqft
$1,299 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ large rooms,separate living room and attached garage! Available Now! Totally Upgraded - just like new! Open and airy! Fresh designer paint and natural light throughout home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sycamore Street
1 Unit Available
215 N Candler Street
215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2987 Belvedere Lane
2987 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
571 sqft
Charming Ranch Just 3 miles from Downtown Decatur. Recently renovated this 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home features refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, beautifully updated kitchen. Covered carport and great Fenced in backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3234 Bluebird Lane
3234 Bluebird Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Similar Pages
Avondale Estates Apartments with BalconyAvondale Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Estates Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA