Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA

Finding an apartment in Avondale Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bri...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3162 Stratford Green Place
3162 Stratford Green Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
2BR/ 2BA Townhouse in the heart of Avondale Estates - 2 BD/ 2 BA, End Unit Townhouse - 1 Mile Walk to Historic Downtown Avondale Estates! Large, Open & Bright floor plan features Kitchen with Corian countertops, stained cabinetry, gas cooking, built

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Scottdale
13 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Decatur Heights
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
226 Hillcrest Avenue Available 06/29/20 Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Winnona Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
670 sqft
1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups. Central heat and air.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Decatur Heights
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature preserve.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Results within 5 miles of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Briarcliff Heights
16 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Avondale Estates, GA

Finding an apartment in Avondale Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

