pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
160 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
20 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Decatur Heights
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
98 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Sandy Lane
1400 Sandy Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
975 sqft
1400 Sandy Lane Available 07/17/20 COZY 3 BR DECATUR HOME WITH BASEMENT - NEW PICS COMING SOON!! DON'T MISS OUT ON OUR LOVELY 3 BR HOME WITH PRIVATE BACKYARD + BASEMENT!! RESIDENT JUST MOVED OUT! BUT YOU CAN STILL TOUR! CONTACT ME TODAY FOR A SELF
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scottdale
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Winnona Park Historic District
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Glennwood Estates
265 Mount Vernon Drive
265 Mount Vernon Drive, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2775 sqft
Award Winning City of Decatur Schools with best fenced backyard for pets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2911 Belvedere Lane
2911 Belvedere Lane, Belvedere Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1870 sqft
Spacious 4br, 2bth ranch style home in a centrally located area of Decatur. Home features Master bedroom with private bath, several common-areas like living room , dining room, separate den and recreational space. Laundry by the kitchen.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.
1 of 12
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3230 Bonway Drive
3230 Bonway Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single family home in Belvedere Park neighborhood - Quaint single family home in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, convenient to Downtown Decatur and MARTA.
Results within 5 miles of Avondale Estates
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
57 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
