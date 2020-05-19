16 Kingstone Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Charming original 1949 classic Avondale with easy walkability to Lake Avondale, the Bird Sanctuary, the swim/tennis center, community park, and cute downtown Avondale shops and restaurants. Hardwoods on main with carpeting upstairs and in sunroom. Two bedrooms and full bath on main as well as living room, sun room, den, dining room, mud/laundry room, and half bath. Finished attic has a bedroom with a full bath and second walkthrough space which can be used as a bedroom, office, or other. Unsecured storage shed access available. Yard service and trash removal included