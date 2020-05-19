All apartments in Avondale Estates
Location

16 Kingstone Road, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming original 1949 classic Avondale with easy walkability to Lake Avondale, the Bird Sanctuary, the swim/tennis center, community park, and cute downtown Avondale shops and restaurants. Hardwoods on main with carpeting upstairs and in sunroom. Two bedrooms and full bath on main as well as living room, sun room, den, dining room, mud/laundry room, and half bath. Finished attic has a bedroom with a full bath and second walkthrough space which can be used as a bedroom, office, or other. Unsecured storage shed access available. Yard service and trash removal included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Kingstone Road have any available units?
16 Kingstone Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Kingstone Road have?
Some of 16 Kingstone Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Kingstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 Kingstone Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Kingstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 16 Kingstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 16 Kingstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 Kingstone Road does offer parking.
Does 16 Kingstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Kingstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Kingstone Road have a pool?
Yes, 16 Kingstone Road has a pool.
Does 16 Kingstone Road have accessible units?
No, 16 Kingstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Kingstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Kingstone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Kingstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Kingstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
