Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym playground pool tennis court parking on-site laundry clubhouse

Exceptional Apartment Living awaits you at Alturas Embry Hills. We are located just moments from major interstates which provide easy access to local parks, entertainment, shopping and dining. You can select from our six floor plans featuring individual air conditioning, optional fireplaces, window mini blinds, and an oversized patio or balcony. Enjoy playing a game of tennis or relax at our sparkling pool. You can walk your pet through our numerous green spaces areas and you young ones will be entertained for hours at our playground. Come and see why living here would be a perfect choice.