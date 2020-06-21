785 Boulevard - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Athens, GA 30601



2 bedrooms.

2.5 bathrooms.

New Everything

Full Parlor Style Entrance

2 Full Private Bathrooms + Guest 1/2 Bath

Walking distance to downtown Athens



NEW INTERIOR 2BR/2.5 BA home in the Historic Boulevard District!



Winna, winna chicken dinna!! How would you like to live in the entire upstairs of a home on Boulevard that has NEW EVERYTHING?! This truly amazing dwelling has tons of special features yet captures the character we all love and respect in a historic home. One of the many "cool" factors is the 1st floor main entrance which features an oversized full parlor-style entryway leading to the original, refinished wooden staircase. This is a space that could be used as a secondary living room or gathering spot as the new renovations smartly added a half bathroom.



Upstairs, has 2 large bedrooms each with PRIVATE FULL bathrooms - a very rare luxury. Large dormer windows exposing every room to great natural light & creating nice nooks & angles for added character. The common area is very spacious with an open floor plan and Living Room/Kitchen combo which makes entertaining easy. No detail of this home was left out including all custom made cabinetry in the kitchen and fresh hardwood floors throughout.



Gorgeous front porch runs entire width of the home. Nice front yard, perfect for any sunny afternoon. Brand new utility room with full size washer and dryer included. On street parking. Move fast on this home. Once someone moves in they will probably want to stay forever!



The utility reimbursement on this home is $75/month, which covers water, sewage, trash, recycling. Additional $25 per person.



No Dogs.