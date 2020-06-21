All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 785 Boulevard - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
785 Boulevard - 5
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

785 Boulevard - 5

785 Boulevard · (706) 546-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

785 Boulevard, Athens, GA 30601
Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Athens, GA 30601

2 bedrooms.
2.5 bathrooms.
New Everything
Full Parlor Style Entrance
2 Full Private Bathrooms + Guest 1/2 Bath
Walking distance to downtown Athens

NEW INTERIOR 2BR/2.5 BA home in the Historic Boulevard District!

Winna, winna chicken dinna!! How would you like to live in the entire upstairs of a home on Boulevard that has NEW EVERYTHING?! This truly amazing dwelling has tons of special features yet captures the character we all love and respect in a historic home. One of the many "cool" factors is the 1st floor main entrance which features an oversized full parlor-style entryway leading to the original, refinished wooden staircase. This is a space that could be used as a secondary living room or gathering spot as the new renovations smartly added a half bathroom.

Upstairs, has 2 large bedrooms each with PRIVATE FULL bathrooms - a very rare luxury. Large dormer windows exposing every room to great natural light & creating nice nooks & angles for added character. The common area is very spacious with an open floor plan and Living Room/Kitchen combo which makes entertaining easy. No detail of this home was left out including all custom made cabinetry in the kitchen and fresh hardwood floors throughout.

Gorgeous front porch runs entire width of the home. Nice front yard, perfect for any sunny afternoon. Brand new utility room with full size washer and dryer included. On street parking. Move fast on this home. Once someone moves in they will probably want to stay forever!

The utility reimbursement on this home is $75/month, which covers water, sewage, trash, recycling. Additional $25 per person.

No Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Boulevard - 5 have any available units?
785 Boulevard - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Boulevard - 5 have?
Some of 785 Boulevard - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Boulevard - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
785 Boulevard - 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Boulevard - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 785 Boulevard - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 785 Boulevard - 5 offer parking?
No, 785 Boulevard - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 785 Boulevard - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 Boulevard - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Boulevard - 5 have a pool?
No, 785 Boulevard - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 785 Boulevard - 5 have accessible units?
No, 785 Boulevard - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Boulevard - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Boulevard - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 785 Boulevard - 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity