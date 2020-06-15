152 Camelot Lane

Amenities

Lovely 3bd/2ba MOVE-IN READY!!!! Totally Renovated!!!! Athens, GA - *****BRAND NEW LISTING*****AVAILABLE JUNE 6TH*****WON'T LAST LONG*******



STOP looking! You have found the home that you have been looking for!!! This home is TOTALLY RENOVATED and ready for IMMEDIATE move-in. This home features three nicely sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the main level with two additional bedrooms upstairs. The large, open and spacious family room has high ceilings and a gas stove fireplace that gives lots of character to the space. The dining area is open with a view to the lovely kitchen, with beautiful floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space!! The bathroom areas also have custom made cabinets. This home also features a lovely deck. Full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Less than minutes away from shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment.



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Please be prepared to view home during scheduled open house only (email for next showing). Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****



(RLNE4759416)