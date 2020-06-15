All apartments in Athens
Find more places like 152 Camelot Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
152 Camelot Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

152 Camelot Lane

152 Camelot Lane · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

152 Camelot Lane, Athens, GA 30606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 Camelot Lane · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3bd/2ba MOVE-IN READY!!!! Totally Renovated!!!! Athens, GA - *****BRAND NEW LISTING*****AVAILABLE JUNE 6TH*****WON'T LAST LONG*******

STOP looking! You have found the home that you have been looking for!!! This home is TOTALLY RENOVATED and ready for IMMEDIATE move-in. This home features three nicely sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom is on the main level with two additional bedrooms upstairs. The large, open and spacious family room has high ceilings and a gas stove fireplace that gives lots of character to the space. The dining area is open with a view to the lovely kitchen, with beautiful floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space!! The bathroom areas also have custom made cabinets. This home also features a lovely deck. Full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch paid for by landlord and included in the rent. Once you walk in this home, you'll know that you are home!!! Less than minutes away from shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment.

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long. Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! NO SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. Please be prepared to view home during scheduled open house only (email for next showing). Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, during open house showings only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video Tour Available Upon Request****

(RLNE4759416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Camelot Lane have any available units?
152 Camelot Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 152 Camelot Lane have?
Some of 152 Camelot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Camelot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
152 Camelot Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Camelot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Camelot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 152 Camelot Lane offer parking?
No, 152 Camelot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 152 Camelot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Camelot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Camelot Lane have a pool?
No, 152 Camelot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 152 Camelot Lane have accessible units?
No, 152 Camelot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Camelot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Camelot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 152 Camelot Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd
Athens, GA 30606
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue
Athens, GA 30601
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly Apartments
Athens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity