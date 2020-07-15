All apartments in Alpharetta
465 Ridge Ct
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

465 Ridge Ct

465 Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

465 Ridge Court, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
465 Ridge Ct Available 04/11/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! Alpharetta 3br/2.5ba home in an excellent pool/tennis community! The home features 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the master bedroom on the main level. The living room has cathedral ceilings with a stone fireplace and large windows. The staircase overlooks the living room and leads up to the loft and the 2 upstairs bedrooms. The loft is spacious and can be used as an office, reading room, or even a guest sleeping area. The kitchen is bright and spacious with a pantry, stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter and storage space. The home also features plenty of yard place including a large, enclosed and private backyard. The home also has a double garage and plenty of driveway space for guests. The community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, a playground and a nice lake for walking or just relaxing. Great Community in Alpharetta!

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4146947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 Ridge Ct have any available units?
465 Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 465 Ridge Ct have?
Some of 465 Ridge Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
465 Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 465 Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 465 Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 465 Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 465 Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 465 Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 465 Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 465 Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 465 Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
