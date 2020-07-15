Amenities

465 Ridge Ct Available 04/11/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in April! Alpharetta 3br/2.5ba home in an excellent pool/tennis community! The home features 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the master bedroom on the main level. The living room has cathedral ceilings with a stone fireplace and large windows. The staircase overlooks the living room and leads up to the loft and the 2 upstairs bedrooms. The loft is spacious and can be used as an office, reading room, or even a guest sleeping area. The kitchen is bright and spacious with a pantry, stainless steel appliances and an island for extra counter and storage space. The home also features plenty of yard place including a large, enclosed and private backyard. The home also has a double garage and plenty of driveway space for guests. The community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, a playground and a nice lake for walking or just relaxing. Great Community in Alpharetta!



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



