Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zephyrhills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moores
4928 19th St
4928 19th Street, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
CUTE 2BR/1BA w/Tons of Outdoor Space, Fully Fenced...Bring Rover! - Outdoor Lover's Dream Come True.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Alpha Village Estates
38625 CAMDEN AVENUE
38625 Camden Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Alpha Village Home- 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 garage home laminate and tile floors. Screened in porch and fenced yard. Call to view today. Close to shopping, doctors,& hospitals. Very convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37218 Kossik Road
37218 Kossik Road, Pasadena Hills, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
SHOWPIECE COUNTRY HOME 5BR/3BA w/3000 sq ft Deck! 1.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
7334 PARKERSBURG DRIVE
7334 Parkersburg Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1831 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home with 1,831 square feet. When you walk in your eyes are drawn immediately to the open floor plan which is great for entertaining.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
37143 GRASSY HILL LANE
37143 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 Sq Ft, 1 car attached garage Villa for rent in Dade City. Spacious Villa, vaulted ceilings, carpeted in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
37215 GRASSY HILL LANE
37215 Grassy Hill Lane, Dade City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1212 sqft
Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 SqFt, 1 car attached garage for rent in Dade City. This unit features vaulted ceilings, wood laminate in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1405 sqft
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
11144 Ancient Futures Drive
11144 Ancient Futures Drive, Tampa, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
3000 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Make this charming home yours! This 5 bedroom, 3.

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Isles
10507 PLANTATION BAY DRIVE
10507 Plantation Bay Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3080 sqft
Single Family House in a golf course community available for rent. Great 6 bedrooms & 3 full bathroom house. Large Kitchen and center island for entertaining with granite countertop, and a bar connecting to the family room area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bridgewater
31032 Stone Arch Ave
31032 Stone Arch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wesley Pointe
6051 WHITE SAILS DRIVE
6051 White Sail Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Welcome to your new home! Beautiful 4Bed/2Bath home in the GATED community of Wesley Pointe. Newly upgraded floors and fully fenced yard for your privacy. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs, 3 additional bedrooms and bathroom upstairs.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
1433 SEDGWICK DRIVE
1433 Sedgwick Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1401 sqft
Well maintained three (3) bedrooms, two and a half (2.5) bathrooms townhome in gated community in Meadow Pointe.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
18019 Birdwater Drive
18019 Birdwater Drive, Hillsborough County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1502 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Zephyrhills, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zephyrhills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

