Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 3BR/1BA Zhills Home w/Garage! NO APPLICATION FEE!! - Check Out This Beautiful 3BR/1BA Home with 1 Car Garage. Gorgeous Laminate Wood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room, Bar off of Kitchen & More! Large Backyard, and More! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS And Can Get You AUTOMATICALLY APPROVED! Call Now for a Showing! 813-325-8413



(RLNE2521643)