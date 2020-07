Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home for rent (bedrooms are very small, master bedroom will hold a double bed. Please see photos, second bedroom will hold a twin size bed and has a stackable washer & dryer in the room). Laminate flooring throughout. Super cute! Walk to grocery store, one block from public bus stop. NO HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, NOT LIMITED TO SENIORS ONLY OCCUPANCY.