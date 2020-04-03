1375 CASTLE PINES CIR

Amenities

Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in. Two bedrooms with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large living room and dining room with all tile. Bedrooms and den are carpeted. Very nice kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Nice covered and screened lanai in rear overlooking the preserve. A washer/dryer pair for tenant convenience in the laundry room and a nice 2-car space garage. Come and enjoy the 55+ active lifestyle. Lawn care is included with full rental price. This is an owner managed property. All applicants must be over 55 years of age.