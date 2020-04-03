All apartments in World Golf Village
World Golf Village, FL
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

1375 CASTLE PINES CIR

1375 Castle Pines Circle · (904) 940-5000
World Golf Village
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1375 Castle Pines Circle, World Golf Village, FL 32092

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
tennis court
Check out this fantastic 55+ community with great amenities. Fitness center, tennis, sauna, billiards and 2 beautiful pools to cool off in during those hot summer months. Currently occupied and available for an early June move in. Two bedrooms with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. Large living room and dining room with all tile. Bedrooms and den are carpeted. Very nice kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Nice covered and screened lanai in rear overlooking the preserve. A washer/dryer pair for tenant convenience in the laundry room and a nice 2-car space garage. Come and enjoy the 55+ active lifestyle. Lawn care is included with full rental price. This is an owner managed property. All applicants must be over 55 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have any available units?
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have?
Some of 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1375 CASTLE PINES CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in World Golf Village.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR does offer parking.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR has a pool.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have accessible units?
No, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 CASTLE PINES CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
