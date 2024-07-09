2024 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home located in Wimauma. Home offers an open floor plan. Beautiful ceramic title and laminate throughout the house. Large backyard has plenty of room. The Living room house and dining area is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. All bedrooms have laminate wood flooring. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and storage space. Tenant cannot use front shed for storage, because it contains the well pump, and occasional access to the front shed will be needed to maintain Well system. Lease does not include full acre of land only the mowed portion. Location provides easy access to HWY 301, for commuting to Manatee County, downtown Brandon, the Town Center Mall, and all major highway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B. Available Now.