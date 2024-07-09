All apartments in Wimauma
Last updated May 9 2020

2024 7th St

2024 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2024 7th Street, Wimauma, FL 33598

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom/1 bath home located in Wimauma. Home offers an open floor plan. Beautiful ceramic title and laminate throughout the house. Large backyard has plenty of room. The Living room house and dining area is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. All bedrooms have laminate wood flooring. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and storage space. Tenant cannot use front shed for storage, because it contains the well pump, and occasional access to the front shed will be needed to maintain Well system. Lease does not include full acre of land only the mowed portion. Location provides easy access to HWY 301, for commuting to Manatee County, downtown Brandon, the Town Center Mall, and all major highway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B. Available Now.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

