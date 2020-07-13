154 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with parking

Williamsburg, Florida hasn't always been in Orange County. In reality, the location of Williamsburg, FL, once had a much less appealing name -- Mosquito County! Eventually, and luckily, the town's county was renamed Orange County in 1845, when Florida finally became a state. And it makes sense, too, because of the plethora of orange groves in the area!

Williamsburg, FL, is a tiny town that is located in a greater metropolitan area -- the greater Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. And it's not just a greater metropolitan area in terms of size (although the city is quite big), it's also greater because it's one of the greatest tourism and travel destinations in the entire world! Of course, Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks on the entire planet; there's Universal Orlando and its two parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) , Walt Disney World and its four parks (the Magic Kingdom, Disney Studios, the Animal Kingdom, EPCOT), as well as a slew of other attractions, including Sea World, Discovery Cove, and more. If you're looking for a place that affords suburban living really close to some world-class entertainment, this is the place for you. Not only is Williamsburg right in the heart of all the theme park and resort action, it's just a short drive from downtown Orlando, so you can also enjoy big city amenities and attractions whenever you want. See more