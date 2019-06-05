All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 10159 Crown Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, FL
/
10159 Crown Court
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

10159 Crown Court

10159 Crown Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10159 Crown Court, Williamsburg, FL 32821
Williamsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
10159 Crown Court Available 06/05/19 Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home Located in Orlando Area!!! - Lovely 2 bedrooms 2 bath's Single Family Home Located in Orlando Area!!! Open Floor concept, large kitchen with all appliances, two car garage with full size enclosed a patio with a large backyard.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

$1350.00 Monthly Rent
$1350.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10159 Crown Court have any available units?
10159 Crown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamsburg, FL.
Is 10159 Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
10159 Crown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10159 Crown Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10159 Crown Court is pet friendly.
Does 10159 Crown Court offer parking?
Yes, 10159 Crown Court offers parking.
Does 10159 Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10159 Crown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10159 Crown Court have a pool?
No, 10159 Crown Court does not have a pool.
Does 10159 Crown Court have accessible units?
No, 10159 Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10159 Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10159 Crown Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10159 Crown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10159 Crown Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 3 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College