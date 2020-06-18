All apartments in Wildwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

403 Kilgore St

403 Kilgore Street · (407) 999-6791
Location

403 Kilgore Street, Wildwood, FL 34785

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 403 Kilgore St · Avail. Aug 10

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
403 Kilgore St Available 08/10/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD
403 KILGORE STREET
WILDWOOD, FL 34785
Rent: $500/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard, affordable monthly rent and nice interior. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $600, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one month’s rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5851471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

