/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
54 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
810 Carol St
810 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in Wildwood.Located in Parkwood a Senior park Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer.Florida Lanai Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
17201 Sandalwood Drive
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Sumter County, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
850 sqft
17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL, Sandalwood Condominiums - 17201 Sandalwood Drive, Wildwood, FL-Available now! Located in the Sandalwood Condominiums. 1 bedroom 1 bath, second floor condo with lake view.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1597 ABERCROMBIE WAY
1597 Abercrombie Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
712 ARTESIA AVENUE
712 Artesia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
Two bedroom two bath ranch home with enclosed lanai. Great location and ready for a long term rental. Washer dryer in the garage, one car garage but room for a cart.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Atlantic Ave
1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263 Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD
1636 West Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW! Fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished manufactured home perfectly LOCATED in THE VILLAGES.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
705 VILLITA LANE
705 Villita Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1287 sqft
Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
205 DESOTA COURT
205 Desota Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1724 sqft
**AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Only a short drive to the Spanish Springs town square, and the Lake Sumter landing so you can enjoy all the entertainment, and shopping the Villages has to offer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
Similar Pages
Wildwood 2 BedroomsWildwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWildwood 3 BedroomsWildwood Accessible ApartmentsWildwood Apartments with Balcony
Wildwood Apartments with GymWildwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWildwood Apartments with ParkingWildwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FL