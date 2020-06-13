Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Wildwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Orange St.
413 Orange Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
769 sqft
413 Orange St. Available 07/03/20 REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 413 ORANGE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $700/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Just refreshed this home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 Terry St.
408 Terry Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$600
672 sqft
408 Terry St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
403 Kilgore St
403 Kilgore Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$500
672 sqft
403 Kilgore St Available 08/10/20 PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN WILDWOOD 403 KILGORE STREET WILDWOOD, FL 34785 Rent: $500/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard, affordable monthly

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
810 Carol St
810 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in Wildwood.Located in Parkwood a Senior park Amenities included: central air, central heat, pool, storage, and washer dryer.Florida Lanai Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
827 Carol St
827 Carol Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Wildwood. Amenities included: central air, hardwood floors, pool , updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: air conditioning. Is pet friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
802 Huron St
802 Huron Street, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom ,1 Bath in Quiet 55 Mobile Home Park C/A. W/D in Home.Florida Lanai Inside Storage Area .Fully furnished including Dishes ,pots ,pans,linens.Ready for you to move In Available July 1. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Wildwood.
Results within 1 mile of Wildwood

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2560 Love Ave.
2560 Love Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Patio Villa - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Colony Patio Villa is centrally located south of Lake Sumter Landing. Newly added is the enclosed Lanai to the front and the Screened in Lanai on the side.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3489 CAMBRIA CIRCLE
3489 Cambria Circle, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT LONG TERM RATE - VILLAS OF FERNANDINA Completely furnished Two bedroom two bath cabot cove patio villa, just darling on the inside, great location close to 466 and Wedgewood Lane pet friendly with appropriate fee.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 San Leonard Way
2011 San Leonardo Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath Ranch - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath Cataline II located in The Villages of Palo Atlo. Vaulted ceilings and life-proof vinyl flooring throughout the living area and kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2154 Estevez Dr
2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1121 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles) Fully Furnished.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9155 SE 156TH STREET
9155 Southeast 156th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
775 sqft
Darling starter home for small family or single adult. Huge back yard, nice and quiet neighborhood but just a minute off of 441. Two bedroom 1 bath home completely renovated, new roof, nice appliances, island in the kitchen. Large living area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9300 SE 173RD HYACINTH STREET
9300 Southeast 173rd Hyacinth Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1167 sqft
Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet. Tenant pays all utilities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wildwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Wildwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

