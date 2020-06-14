Apartment List
15 Apartments for rent in Wildwood, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wildwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5624 Hancock Drive
5624 Hancock Drive, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
960 sqft
Remodeled 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath. New carpet, tile, bathroom, granite kitchen, roof, and paint. A must see. Situated in the west side of the Wildwood Country Resort mobile home park. Pools, Spa, Sauna, Fitness, Shuffleboard, Library and more.
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 Unit Available
5451 Zajac Ave
5451 Zajac Ave, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1257 sqft
Come Live The Villages Lifestyle! - Property Id: 286397 Beautiful newer UNFURNISHED 2 Bed, 2 Bath home featuring a bright, wide-open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, spacious screened front Lanai, front and side patios and a picket-fenced rear yard.

1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.

Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.

1 Unit Available
2951 Diver Loop
2951 Diver Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
If you are looking for beauty & convenience in your next home, this home has it all. Enter off the large porch into the open foyer and you will be welcomed into this spacious split floor plan home.
7 Units Available
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1392 sqft
A variety of spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes located in Lady Lake, Florida, each with amenities such as an internet cafe and business center, central air, a basketball court, 24-hour fitness center and more.

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.

1 Unit Available
12536 SE 92ND TERRACE
12536 SE 92nd Terrace, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Beautiful home for annual rental in the Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club, Tamarron neighborhood. Short distance to the ball field and fitness center. 1150 sqft, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car. Fresh paint, new flooring and all new appliances.

Highland Lakes
1 Unit Available
26704 CASH COURT
26704 Cash Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Really cute Villa shows extremely well in a 55+ gated community Highland Lakes. Very clean and shows pride of ownership. 2/2 split plan, eat-in kitchen, open floor plan, front patio, and a screened-in back porch. Very spacious.

1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.

Royal Highlands
1 Unit Available
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wildwood, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wildwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

